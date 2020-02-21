Kingston Schools to host March 26 health fair

Kingston, Okla - Kingston High School is the host site for a health fair Thursday, March 26 and the public is invited.
Gabriella Mendez, HealthCorps coordinator at the school, says both high school and middle school students are taking an active role in planning and implementing the event.
“I have over 12 booths that are going to be completely designed, created and run by students that will focus on nutrition, physical activity and mental resilience, HealthCorps’ three pillars of wellness,” Mendez said.
HealthCorps’ mission “to unleash the power of American’s youth so they can live productive lives” is sponsored locally by the Chickasaw Nation.
Professionals with expertise in different forms of health care, including local gyms, sports performance gyms and health clinics, will be on hand to give demonstrations and offer advice.
“I am trying to encompass a community approach to bring the community in and show students the resources they have around them, while also giving them the ability to create and do this on their own and fill a leadership role,” she said.
Doors will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the high school gymnasium.
For Mendez, promoting HealthCorps’ three pillars of wellness program is a yearlong effort.
“I go into roughly 8 to 9 classes a week and talk to students,” she said. “We break it up into pillars, so we have a nutrition block, a mental resilience block and a physical activity block. We do hands-on activities, try new foods, try different games, go outside.
“When we do mental resilience we talk about coping and different strategies such as breathing, yoga, stress and how to deal with it. I also do cafeteria demonstrations once a month and that emphasizes an overall approach. We focus on a different pillar each month.”
Mendez said of the three pillars, nutrition presents the greatest opportunity.
“I think the nutrition part is the hardest, not because students don’t understand what they’re learning, but because access to food is so hard for them. They understand what they need to do, but the resources aren’t there for them to execute what they’ve learned. It’s easier for them to get a $2 candy bar when all they have is $5 for the week than a protein bar that’s $4.”
Mendez addresses the issue in multiple ways. One is by providing weekly backpacks of food for those who need it.
“We have the backpack program with the regional food bank in which food-filled backpacks are distributed to over 80 students every Friday,” she said.
“It’s enough food to get them through the weekend. They have water, a base food, a bag of rice, snacks, and some meals they can microwave or cook on a stove top without parental supervision. It’s enough food to last them. They drop the backpacks back off to me on Mondays.”
A centrally located “Blessings Box” is available to students too. Mendez says the Marshall County Food Pantry and Kingston Police Department provide snacks and hygiene products.
“Both are huge contributors to our Blessings Box,” she said.
“I also have the Snack Shack, which is in my office in which I supply healthy options for them.”
Mendez, who attended school in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, is originally from San Francisco, California. She earned her undergraduate degree in Biology and Chemistry from Methodist University in Fayetteville, North Carolina. She is currently working toward her master’s in Public Health from Oklahoma State University.
HealthCorps is a nonprofit organization founded in 2003 by Dr. Mehmet Oz, host of “The Dr. Oz Show,” and attending physician at New York Presbyterian-Columbia Medical Center.
