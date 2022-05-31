Robin Kowalchuk is remodelling her historic home at 705 W. Kings Road.
The Las Vegas native moved to Ada three and a half years ago, and found the area to be charming.
“I’m restorting this house with my partner Ken Kowalchuk,” she said. “We found this house three and a half years ago when Ken was working down here as a consultant in the oil and gas industry.
“Our idea was to restore it back to where it was originally in the 1930s,” Kowalchuk said. “And it needed a lot of work.”
Kowalchuk initially expressed some reservations about the project.
“I wasn’t so sure I wanted to get involved with this project, because it was so big,” she said. “But I just sort of started falling in love with doing things every day. Every day, something different came up.”
Kowalchuk said the house was originally designed by legendary Ada architect Albert S. Ross, who designed other Ada area landmarks like Ada Arts and Heritage Center and the Sugg Clinic.
“(Ross) was what really made me fall in love with the historic value of the town of Ada,” Kowalchuk continued.
Kowalchuk teamed up with Ryan Temple with RD Roofing and Carpentry to work on the restoration.
“I interviewed at least four contractors until I found the right one,” she said about Temple. “He listened to my ideas about restoring it back to place, versus remodeling it into a new home like they do now. I wanted to keep it as authentic as possible.”
“Ada - this is God’s country,” she added. “It’s beautiful. It’s absolutely stunning. I love it. It’s so peaceful, and everyone’s so friendly and kind. I am just so excited to be here.”
Kowalchuk said she has also been working with Billie Floyd.
“If anyone knows Billie Floyd, she’s amazing,” Kowalchuk said. “She’s been helping me a lot. I really appreciate her knowledge. When I first moved here, she brought over a stack of books for me to read, because I had a very big interest in the town I’d just moved to. It’s enchanting.”
“We are still hammering out contracts and things,” Temple said. “So this may continue for another 12 months, just depending on the products, and what we’re going to do.”
