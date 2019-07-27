Kindful Hospice celebrates first anniversary

Kindful Hospice celebrated their first anniversary and grand opening with a Chamber ribbon cutting.
Kindful entered the Oklahoma market after acquiring what was formerly McCortney Family Hospice, with locations in Ada and Norman. Since the acquisition, Kindful has actively sought opportunities to serve the broader Ada community in addition to caring for the seriously ill.
Under the Kindful brand, the local office in Ada has grown 400%, from serving an average daily census of five patients to serving an average daily census of more than 20 patients. This growth has several exciting impacts, including the hiring of new employees, revamping of the old McCortney office into the new Kindful office and support of community events, including Ada athletics, Kiwanis and more.
Kindful has also excelled in high-quality patient care. According to the most recent Medicare Compare results, Kindful has the best care in Ada. With a CMS/Medicare Hospice Compare composite rating of 91.25%, Kindful Ada is head and shoulders above the National Quality Average of 85%. In addition to quality care, Kindful also boasts the lowest re-hospitalization rate in Ada. Bottom line: if you or your loved one needs high-quality care for a seriously ill friend or relative, think Kindful.
The future of Kindful Ada will include service level expansion with the ability to care for patients within 50 miles of Ada. And with other Kindful offices in Tulsa, Norman/Oklahoma City and Duncan/Lawton, Kindful is well positioned to serve patients across the state.
For more information on Kindful Hospice, call 580-332-6900 or visit www.kindfulhospice.com.
