STILLWATER, Okla. – Good nutrition starts at an early age and is vital for living a healthy life. Oklahoma State University Extension’s Community Nutrition Education Program is working with children ages 6 to 15 to help improve overall health.
Jenni Klufa, CNEP assistant state specialist for youth, said the KIK It Up! program is a summer and after-school nutrition education program that encourages kids to eat healthier snacks and exercise more through seven engaging activities.
“This program is important because Oklahoma’s rate for overweight or obese youth is 34.8% and 36.8% for adults,” Klufa said. “Research has shown that when youth are involved in preparing meals, they’re more likely to eat more nutrient-rich foods. Healthy meal preparation is a vital life skill that needs to be developed at an early age.”
Each KIK It Up! lesson delivers an age-appropriate nutrition concept, provides emphasis on physical activity and demonstrates a simple snack recipe with no more than five ingredients that children can prepare for themselves and their family. The lesson topics include Kitchen Sense, the Incredible Edible Five Food Groups, Choose Whole Grains, I’ll Eat These Veggies, Fantastic Fruits, Got Milk and Go Lean with Protein.
Klufa said CNEP launched KIK It Up! in May 2020, and despite being in the middle of a global pandemic, reached more than 500 youth through December. Using safety and social distancing guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, lessons were delivered both in-person and virtually through summer camps and after-school programs where limited resources and culturally diverse youth were enrolled.
Following the May through September program, an evaluation of the program found:
70% of participants improved diet quality behaviors.
52% improved food safety behaviors.
29% improved in physical activity.
25% improved in food resource management.
43% of third- through fifth-grade participants drank sugary, carbonated beverages less often.
37% of third- through fifth-graders reported choosing vegetables as a snack more often.
A CNEP Nutrition Education Assistant in the Tulsa County Unit taught the program to a group of second-grade students in a rural school. The teacher reported the students were excited to have visits from the NEA and were fully engaged in the lessons.
“I’ve had students tell me they have each food group on their tray at lunch, or they’ll identify a certain food group,” the teacher said. “During morning assembly, we would read the menu and call on students to identify specific food groups. They were really good at knowing which food was in each group.”
Summer camp directors and organizers of after-school programs who would like to participate in this summer’s KIK It Up! program should contact their county OSU Extension office at (580)-332-2153 and maggie.payne11@okstate.edu.
In addition to KIK It Up!, CNEP also offers other nutritional programs, including adult nutrition education and Farm to You, as well as a school nutrition education curriculum.
MEDIA CONTACT: Trisha Gedon | Agricultural Communications Services | 405-744-3625 | trisha.gedon@okstate.edu
