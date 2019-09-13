The Ada Arts Council hosted two events in conjunction with the Water/Ways Exhibit at the Ada Public Library. Forty children and their families attended the kids class, which was held Saturday morning. Free and open to the public, the class was taught by Teresa Miller, of Miller Art Studio in Ada.
Miller led the kids in a watercolor painting activity in which they created images of different kinds of fish. About the activity, Cathy Champine, an Ada community member who has brought her grandchildren to multiple AAC events, said, “I love that it’s provided for the kids. It’s a learning experience for them and for me.”
The AAC Cupcakes & Color event was also well attended Tuesday evening. Around 20 members of the community attended this event. They participated in a watercolor activity led by AAC board member and local artist Kellie Cooper and enjoyed light refreshments provided by Viking Confections.
About the events, AAC President Rebecca Nicholson-Weir said, “Ada Arts Council is thrilled to be able to partner with the library and small local businesses like Miller Art Studio and Viking Confections to bring these fun, free art events to our community. Thanks to the generous support of our members, AAC is looking forward to a great season!”
Join us at the next upcoming AAC event, Taste of Ada, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 1 at The Grandview Event Center on 201 E. Main St. in downtown Ada.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.