Children at Hayes Grade Center took tests this week, but school officials help break up the academic challenges with “brain breaks.”
“Brain breaks are where we give students an opportunity to take a break from their learning and refresh their minds and bodies,” said Diana Clampitt, Hayes Grade Center principal. “We have 6-, 7-, and 8-year-olds here and they need movement, and they need to take a break from academics.”
Brain breaks consist of physical exercises like dancing.
Clampitt said the breaks are a part of a larger effort to help improve their students’ overall health. Brain breaks help children to refocus on classwork.
