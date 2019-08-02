Richard R. Barron is Chief Photographer for The Ada News. Richard has been at the News since October 1988. Prior to coming to Ada, Richard worked as staff photographer for The Shawnee News-Star. Richard attended Oklahoma University.
VANOSS [ndash] Services for Lewis Dean Laxton, 85, of Vanoss are at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Criswell Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Earl Hood will officiate. Burial will follow at Swan Hill Cemetery. Mr. Laxton passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at his home.
