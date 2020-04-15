The KFC restaurant in Ada donated 20 meal boxes to those in need during the current coronavirus pandemic crisis, with help from American Legion Post 72.
“KFC is donating a million pieces of chicken nationwide,” said Doyle Sanders, part owner and shareholder at the KFC restaurant in Ada. “Every KFC is getting a case of chicken to donate to their local community, city groups, people in need.”
Sanders said the donation consisted of 20 of their $30 Fill Ups, which included eight pieces of chicken, 12 tenders, three large sides, four biscuits, plates and accessories — a complete family meal.
Sanders, KFC Manager Bill Cavner and Assistant Manager Melanie Mick brought the meals to American Legion Post 72 for distribution.
“I was contacted by Howard Stone from S.C.O.R.E. Broadcasting and Mr. Sanders from KFC,” said Post 72 Commander James Kercheval. “They had 20-piece meals they were allowed to donate. They asked me to contact families and organizations to get these meals passed out.”
Kercheval and his volunteers called names of recipients one by one to drive up to the front of the Post to receive their meals so contact could remain minimal.
Ada Homeless Services Director Sarah Frye expressed her appreciation to KFC and the VFW.
“I reached out to a couple of families that I knew who could use the donation,” Frye said. “One client is a single mother of 10 who was recently laid off. It’s just a tough time for so many of our clients. Access to services is greatly diminished with so many businesses not open. It’s a hard time for a lot of folks, but it’s a really hard time to be broke and homeless. Typical resources just aren’t available right now.”
