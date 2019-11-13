CASA advocates are responsible for gathering information that will enable the court to better understand the situation of a child. They essentially become the eyes and ears of the court, making independent, objective recommendations regarding the child’s best interest. Advocates also take on the tasks of identifying resources and services for the child and facilitating a collaborative relationship between all parties involved in the case, helping to create a situation in which the child’s needs can be met.
Monitoring is another important aspect of what a CASA child advocate does. Advocates help keep track of whether the orders of the court and the individualized service plan of the Department of Human Services agency are carried out.
In essence, CASA child advocates collaborate with all parties involved in order to ensure that the child’s best interests are represented at every stage of the case. A CASA advocate then submits a fact-based summary, and recommendations concerning the child, to the court in a written report. Speaking up regarding a child’s best interest is how a CASA advocate can really make a difference and Change a Child’s Story™.
The next Court Appointed Special Advocate training begins Jan. 14. The first steps to becoming a CASA volunteer are contacting the local CASA office, then completing and submitting an application.
For inquiries about upcoming trainings and becoming a CASA volunteer, please call (580) 332-1441, or you can email 22nd Judicial District CASA Inc. at GetInvolved@adacasa.org. The 22nd Judicial District CASA offices are located at 514 E. 10th St. in Ada and at 102 E. Main in Holdenville (located upstairs in the First United Bank building).
