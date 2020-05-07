Things have come full circle for Kevin Mann.
The Willard Grade Center principal started a career in administration at Tupelo High School in 1998 and now he’s returning to Coal County as the school’s new superintendent. Mann will start his new position on July 1. Mann will replace current Tupelo Superintendent Michael Parsons, who is retiring.
Mann spent 12 years at Tupelo back then — the final eight as the high school principal. During his first four years, he was the girls basketball and softball coach for the Lady Tigers.
“It is an honor that Tupelo is welcoming me back. I have been a teacher, coach, administrator and parent at Tupelo schools,” Mann said. “My son (Cameron Mann) has three baseball state championship rings from Tupelo. My father taught at Tupelo and I went to elementary school at Tupelo.”
Mann — who has been in education for 33 years — landed at Tupelo in 1986 as the assistant to legendary coach Mark Campbell. He then went on to coach girls basketball at Milburn for two years before heading to Stonewall. He was the girls basketball and softball coach for the Lady Longhorns for six years before returning to Tupelo in 1998.
“I made so many good friends and had a great experience at Tupelo as a coach and administrator for 12 years. The faculty and staff at Tupelo Schools and the community are great people that work hard and always want what is best for the students that go to school there,” he said. “I am looking forward to going back in the role of superintendent. My goal is to give the students of Tupelo the best possible advantages to achieve higher learning skills and succeed in all aspects of education.”
Mann has been at Willard for the past 11 years and has enjoyed his time in Ada.
“I will miss the faculty, staff and students very much. Ada City Schools is an elite school system. Ada has dedicated administrators and teachers that have high expectations for all students,” he said.
Perhaps no year has been more difficult as an administrator than 2020 due to the COVID-19 crisis. But Mann applauded the way he’s seen coworkers and Ada administrators handle the unique situation.
“Our teachers have really stepped up during the pandemic. They have worked so hard using distance learning and keeping in contact with the students in so many ways,” he said. “I believe that we all have learned a lot about ourselves during this crisis and we will ultimately be better people and educators after this is over.”
It’s unclear what the start of the 2020-21 school year will look like at Ada, Tupelo or anywhere else in the state for that matter. But whatever happens, Mann said Tupelo will be prepared.
Ultimately, the Oklahoma State Department of Education will decide how school will resume.
“As far as starting up in the fall at Tupelo, we will just have to take it one day at a time. There is no way to know how what this pandemic will do during the summer months,” he said. “We will have plans in place to do whatever needs to be done to start school safely for the students and staff. That might be starting back as schools normally do in August, continuing distance learning or maybe a combination of both.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.