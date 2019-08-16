OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma residence with a passion for their communities will attend Keep Oklahoma Beautiful¹s 29th Annual Environmental Excellence Celebration on Friday, Nov. 22 at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum.
Keep Oklahoma Beautiful, a statewide nonprofit recognizes Oklahomans doing their part to help preserve the beauty and sustainability of this state. This year, over 37 individuals, communities, businesses, municipalities, state agencies and more from across the state will be recognized for their work in the past year.
The Keep Oklahoma Board selects seven individuals or groups as recipients of the prestigious Board Commendation Awards. This year¹s recipients are as follows:
• Lifetime Achievement - J. Michael (Mike) Patterson
• Vanguard -Energy Award - Spiers New Technologies Inc.
• Vanguard Environmental Award - Malarkey Roofing Company
• Champion Volunteer - Justin Few, Pride in McAlester
• Towering Spirit - Tulsa¹s Gathering Place
• Environmental Advocate Award - H.I.S. Coatings
• Visionary Leadership - Andrew Sartain with Earth Rebirth
Each year, KOB hosts the Environmental Excellence Celebration, where the public nominates groups and individuals for their efforts to benefit Oklahoma¹s environment. The nominations are presented to a panel of guest judges from the community, who determine finalists in various different categories.
“Here at Keep Oklahoma Beautiful we are about communities, not profit,² said Jeanette Nance, Executive Director of Keep Oklahoma Beautiful. ³When disconnected people come together as a community with a cause, we change the face of Oklahoma. I absolutely love this event where we can honor so many deserving individuals and groups for the good they do all across our state.”
Finalists for the Environmental Excellence Competition showed exceptional work in the following areas: education, conservation, beautification, sustainability practices, nonprofit efforts, youth leadership, litter prevention and more.
About Keep
Oklahoma Beautiful
Keep Oklahoma Beautiful is a statewide nonprofit organization founded in 1965 and is a state affiliate of Keep America Beautiful, which is a nonprofit organization with a national network of nearly 1,000 participating organizations working together to improve communities through litter prevention, waste reduction and beautification. Our mission is to “Empower Oklahoma citizens to preserve and enhance the state¹s natural beauty and ensure a healthy sustainable environment.”
More information can be found at www.keepoklahomabeautiful.com.
