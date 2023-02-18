Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission Aerospace & Aviation Education Program Coordinator Paula Kedy spoke to Ada Rotary Club Wednesday at the Aldridge Hotel in downtown Ada. Her message was one of success in building aviation jobs and training throughout Oklahoma, a model she started in Ada.
"I'm glad to be here to share with you a bit about the amazing growth of aviation education in Oklahoma," Kedy said in her address to the group Wednesday. "I'd glad to be here to say that, because this is where it started."
Kedy outlined the role of the Ada City Schools participation in aviation education.
"What began with one school (Ada) in 2017, as of this past August, there are 57 Oklahoma high schools teaching aviation and aerospace," Kedy said. "As of today, there are 72 more waiting to start their programs next August. So it continues to grow, and the reason for that is aerospace and aviation is Oklahoma's second leading industry behind oil and gas production. Many people do not know that it just continues to grow."
Ada City Schools Superintendent Mike Anderson said, "We appreciate Paula's efforts to help us build this program. I can't say enough about her work, and how hard she worked to get this done."
Anderson remarked about the program's start in 2017, "We started with five people in the room, and today we've got the right people in the room. And it was very obvious to me (in 2017) that we were going to make something good happen. And I've very proud to be a part of it."
Ada Rotary Club meets each Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.