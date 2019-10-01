A juvenile burglary suspect arrested Sept. 23 by Ada police was found carrying three rifles and a pistol, along with a backpack containing property reported stolen during a string of recent auto burglaries.
Ada Public Information Director Lisa Bratcher said police were called to a location on Pruitt Road in Ada the morning of Sept. 23 after a caller reported seeing a “shirtless male carrying what appeared to be an automatic weapon.” Upon their arrival, police officers spotted a male subject “carrying what appeared to be a suppressed AR-15 rifle and a backpack.” As responding officers turned on their emergency lights and ordered the suspect to stop, he began “setting his items on the ground.” The suspect then ran from officers but was apprehended a short time later at a local residence.
Records indicate police found two guns, an AR-15 rifle and a 12-gauge shotgun, on the ground and a 9 mm Sig Sauer pistol in the suspect’s backpack. The backpack also contained items which led police to believe the suspect “had allegedly been involved in several auto burglaries the night before in different neighborhoods throughout Ada.”
In a statement, Bratcher said the suspect was identified as a juvenile. For that reason, his identity will not be released.
“The guns that the minor suspect had been carrying on his person had been stolen from the locked trunk of a local law enforcement officer,” the statement continued. “The Sig Sauer 9mm pistol was stolen from a different auto.
“Thanks to the quick thinking of Detective Joe Machetta, and the work of the Ada Police Department, the suspect is in custody facing several charges including burglary of an auto, possession of stolen property, malicious defacing of property, possession of an NFA (National Firearms Act) weapon, convicted person in possession of a firearm and obstructing an officer.”
Bratcher said the minor suspect has prior felony convictions and “known ties with an affiliated gang in town.”
Contact Carl Lewis at 580-310-7520, or by email at clewis@theadanews.com.
