Ada High School varsity girls basketball team members, the Ada High Student United Way, representatives of Seth Wadley Chevrolet, Mercy Hospital Ada cancer center nurses, and Mercy Hospital Ada leaders gathered at center court Friday at the Ada Cougar Activity Center to pose for a “Just Cure It” photo.
The presenting sponsor of “Just Cure It” before Friday’s game was Seth Wadley Ada General Manager Robbie Birnie.
“The Ada Student United Way group has done a great job of leading various ‘Just Cure It’ activities this week,” Todd Essary with Mercy Health said. “The 2021-22 ‘Just Cure It’ game series presented by Seth Wadley Ada has already raised more than $11,000 to date.”
