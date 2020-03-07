For the past several months, area 4-H and FFA members have spent hours caring for their animals in hopes of presenting them at the annual Pontotoc County Junior Livestock Show.
This year’s event began Thursday morning at the Pontotoc County Agri-Plex with a swine show and continued Friday with goat and sheep shows. Today is the last day of the event, which will include a cattle and goat fitting contest at noon and a premium sale at 5 p.m.
The event gives participants a chance to showcase their livestock, said Brady Jennings, swine superintendent and vice president of the show’s executive board.
“It’s just like any competition, any sport,” he said. “You put all this effort into it to, hopefully, compete at the show.”
Livestock projects can be expensive for 4-H’ers and FFA members, who may spend hundreds of dollars on feed alone, according to the OSU Extension Office. But they can recoup some of their investment through the premium sale.
Businesses and individual buyers do not actually acquire an exhibitor’s animal at the premium sale, but they show their support for that exhibitor by making a donation, known as a premium. The premium rewards exhibitors for their work while helping them recover the cost of caring for the animal.
Raising animals for the livestock show and premium sale teaches students about working hard and accepting responsibility, and it helps them learn various skills, Jennings said.
“I would say that the kids gain a work ethic,” he said. “They gain several qualities that will help them throughout life.”
