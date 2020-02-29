Pontotoc County 4-H and FFA members are putting in some extra hours and hard work while trying to prepare their livestock projects for the upcoming Pontotoc County Junior Livestock Show. The show is scheduled for March 4-8 at the Agri-Plex, with the swine show beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday. The beef show will follow the swine beginning at 5 p.m. The goat show will begin at 10 a.m. Friday and the sheep show will begin 30 minutes after the completion of the goat show. The Cattle and Goat Fitting Contest will begin at noon Saturday, March 7, and the premium sale will begin at 5 p.m. that evening.
The youth exhibitors participating in the show have been caring for their animals for five to 12 months, through all types of conditions. Sometimes it is difficult to maintain the dedication to get up early on those cold or rainy mornings to go feed and care for these animals. For one of the youth exhibitors to really do things right and to be successful, not only in Pontotoc County, but also at the district and state level shows, there is a tremendous amount of work and dedication involved. For some of these youngsters, this is a year-long project. As soon as they finish with this year’s project, they will start on one for next year, while others have raised their animals from birth.
The purpose of youth livestock projects is to use the animals to teach the youth many things like responsibility, hard work and dedication, record keeping, how to accept the good times and the bad, and general life skills and to acquire knowledge and a love for animals. If you have not been around these shows you will not believe the way that these kids help each other out, even though they are competing against each other. As much work as there is involved in these livestock projects, the kids realize that their competitors and friends need help just as they do.
There is always much anticipation involved as to whether the exhibitors will qualify for the premium sale, which will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 7. The premium sale is the time for local businesses and individuals to reward the youth for the hard work and dedication that they have put into their project over the last year.
These livestock projects can be costly to the individuals just in feed cost alone, costing several hundred dollars for just the feed portion of the expenses. Over the length of the feeding period, just the feed bill alone really adds up, especially if they are feeding multiple animals. The premium sale allows the exhibitors an opportunity to recover some of the expenses involved through the generous donations made by businesses and individuals.
Everyone is invited to attend both the show on Thursday and Friday and the Premium Sale on Saturday evening to watch the youngsters showcase their livestock projects. These 4-H and FFA members are something that we need to be proud of because they are the future and the pride of Pontotoc County.
For more information contact the OSU Extension Office at 580-332-2153.
