Junior earns DRS Oklahoma School for the Deaf Student of the Year award

OKLAHOMA CITY – Krenchy “K.J.” Lokeijak from Ponca City earned the Oklahoma School for the Deaf Student of the Year award from the Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services’ on March 10 at the state Capitol.
Lokeijak received his award on DRS’ 25th People with Disabilities Awareness Day.
Commission for Rehabilitation Services Commissioner Emily Cheng and DRS Executive Director Melinda Fruendt recognized Lokeijak, who has attended Oklahoma School for the Deaf for three years.
“Today, he is a popular athlete and role model for peers and younger students, but at one time he felt isolated and with no one to talk to at his local school,” Fruendt said.
In the eighth grade, K. J. transferred to OSD where he has significantly improved his English and sign language skills.
He is a Deaf All American honorable mention athlete for football and played on the National Interscholastic Athletic Association co-champion football team and Great Plains Schools for the Deaf co-champion football and basketball teams.
Lokeijak plays baseball in his hometown and is a member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Youth Leadership Murray County and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America.
In years past, People with Disabilities Awareness Day brought nearly a thousand Oklahomans to the state Capitol to talk with lawmakers and share their stories. Construction at the state Capitol this year made such an onsite event impossible, leading supporters to come together online at www.okdrs.gov/pwdad for a social media event.
