City Councilmen, Brian Morris, signed a proclamation on Wednesday declaring Juneteenth as National Freedom Day in the city of Ada, commemorating the African American journey to freedom in our country that began after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863.
This comes after a recent movement for recognition in the nation, though still proceeding years of lasting traditional display and celebration within African American communities.
The Emancipation Proclamation declared the slaves in Confederate territory as free, paving the way for the passing of the 13th Amendment.
It took two years for the word to spread throughout the confederate states, which only began when General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas and announced the end of both the Civil War and slavery.
ECU student and local activist, Delanie Seals addressed the cities lack of acknowledgment for the holiday last year, and has since worked with members of the City Council to prepare this proclamation. “It’s a long process to get something like this done. I don’t think we learned about Juneteenth in school, so it took a lot of research.”
Morris presented the proclamation to Delanie Seals, Kaedin Daniels and Iz Miller. All of whom play a role in bringing the Juneteenth celebration to life.
The proclamation signed by Morris is expected to be presented at the second annual Juneteenth celebration this Saturday in Harris Park of the Hammond Heights neighborhood in Ada.
