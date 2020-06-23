The Juneteenth celebration Saturday in Ada’s Harris Park took on a festival feel despite light rain falling all evening.
Participants played games, ate hot dogs, hamburgers, and barbeque, and visited. Though some politics could be heard in the chatter, most of the event was punctuated by fun and relaxation.
Although there was no official head count, as many as 100 people were at the park. One person was overheard saying it was the most people they had ever seen in Harris Park, which is in the Hammond Heights neighborhood of Ada.
City officials and workers from OG&E came to the park earlier in the day to change light bulbs in overhead lights.
Juneteenth commemorates Union army general Gordon Granger announcing federal orders in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865, proclaiming that all slaves in Texas were free.
