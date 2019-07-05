Marian Paniagua, president of the Pontotoc County Historical and Genealogical Society, was the featured speaker at the June 20 ROSE (Renewed Opportunities for Social Engagement) program at Ada First Baptist Church.
Paniagua’s presentation included background on both the general topic of genealogy and the mission of the Pontotoc County Historical & Genealogical Society. She compared genealogical search to completing a jigsaw puzzle where distinctly shaped tiles are fitted into place to create an ever-evolving picture.
A native of Weeping Water, Nebraska, Paniagua’s interest in genealogy began as a child, listening to her grandmother tell stories about her family and ancestors.
Paniagua shared reference materials with the ROSE participants for those interested in beginning or expanding their own genealogical research. She mentioned that assistance is available from the PCHGS at its headquarters at 221 W. 16th St. The society is open from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first Saturday of the month.
The ROSE program will take a summer break for the month of July and resume Aug. 15, with a program on floral arrangements, featuring Pam Hanks of Root ‘n Shoots Garden Center.
The ROSE program, sponsored by Gaddis & Gaddis Wealth Management, is held on a monthly basis at Ada First Baptist Church. ROSE expands the SHIH ministry founded by Debbie Wall. Wall and Roger Gaddis, owner/manager of Gaddis & Gaddis Wealth Management (and a SHIH advisory board member), created the ROSE program in 2018.
For more information on the ROSE program, contact Roger Gaddis at 580-332-4144 or Debbie Wall at 580-235-2090.
