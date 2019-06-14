During the month of June, the Chickasaw Nation will host events open to the public at the Chickasaw Cultural Center, 867 Cooper Memorial Road in Sulphur.
The Chickasaw Cultural Center is open Monday-Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday noon to 5 p.m. June’s festivities are listed below. For more information, call 580-622-7130 or visit ChickasawCulturalCenter.com.
June 15 | Inki’ Day: Celebrate Dad
The Chickasaw Cultural Center will offer an activity-filled event dedicated to dads and open to the public at no charge Saturday.
During the Inki’ Day: Celebrate Dad event, fathers will receive free admission to the Chikasha Poya Exhibit Center, as well as special discounts in the Aachompa’ Gift Shops and Aaimpa’ Cafe.
Attendees will have access to make-and-take crafts, such as leather tie keychains, fish bobber necklaces, mat weaving and bag decorating.
Laughs and motivation are also on the agenda. Comedian Kasey Nicholson will offer a special motivational presentation, open to the public at no cost, beginning at 1 p.m. in the Anoli’ Theater. He will also be the highlight of this year’s Native Comedy Showcase, a separate event which will begin at 6:30 p.m.
June 15 | Dinner and Native Comedy Showcase
The Chickasaw Cultural Center’s Dinner and Native Comedy Showcase is planned for Saturday in the Anoli’ Theater. Dinner will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the comedic presentation at 6:30 p.m.
Attendance costs $25 per person and includes a full meal, admission to the Native Comedy Showcase, popcorn and a drink. Dinner reservations are required and can be placed by calling 580-622-7130.
Comedian Kasey Nicholson will be the highlight of this year’s Native Comedy Showcase.
Nicholson, a rising comedy star, aims to entertain with a one-of-a-kind performance and his self-proclaimed “Rezzalicious” humor.
He has been performing stand-up comedy since 2010, when he first opened up for JR Redwater and Marc Yaffee. It was an opportunity he found himself agreeing to on a whim with no material to take the stage, but he delivered.
With his first performance under his belt, Nicholson gained confidence, experience and additional opportunities to provide the healing medicine of laughter to all.
After being selected as a finalist for Montana’s funniest comedian competition four years in a row, he won the title in 2018. He also won Missoula’s Homegrown Comedy Competition in 2017, in addition to being selected as a finalist to perform at the 2014 Red Nations Film Festival comedy competition at the Laugh Factory in Los Angeles.
Nicholson is a member of the A-aa-nii-nin (White Clay Nation) of the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation in north-central Montana. He also has bloodlines tied to the Blackfeet Nation, Blood Nation, Crow Nation, Arapaho Nation, Alaskan Native Nations and Cree Nations. Nicholson is from the Fort Belknap Indian Community and currently resides in Billings, Montana.
Among Nicholson’s many hats are motivational speaker, emcee, presenter, entertainer, comedian, acrylic artist and wellness educator.
June 29 | Native Culinary Expo
Native cuisine will be on the menu during a culinary expo June 29 at the Chickasaw Cultural Center.
Tasting booths, chef presentations and a culinary student panel will take place in Anoli’ Theater. Food demos will take place in both the theater lobby and traditional village.
Attending chefs will include Loretta Barrett Oden (Potawatomie), Brian Yazzie (Dine’), Dave McCluskey (Mohawk), Christian Bennett (Nez Perce) and 15 Chickasaw Arts Academy’s Native Culinary Institute students.
