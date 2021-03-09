After ruling in the case of Krafft v. Oklahoma Feb. 25, two judges on the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals issued their opinions of "McGirt."
Jacob Patrick Krafft, 38, was convicted of second-degree murder in Tulsa County in 2016 and sentenced to serve 25 years with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. Krafft -- who has 1/16 Cherokee blood -- reportedly killed his father, Eric Krafft, in 2016 at their home in Broken Arrow.
Krafft appealed the conviction on the grounds that the crime was committed by an "Indian in Indian Country," and that the state didn't have jurisdiction to prosecute him. Also, that his sentence was excessive.
The crime occurred within the Muscogee Creek Nation.
The appeals court -- Presiding Judge Dana Kuehn -- found that "the ruling in McGirt" applied to the case, and, that the District Court of Tulsa County did not have jurisdiction to prosecute him.
The judgement against Krafft was vacated Feb. 25 with instructions to dismiss.
Four other judges, Judge Robert Hudson; Vice-Presiding Judge Scott Rowland; Presiding Judge David Lewis; and Judge Gary Lumpkin, concurred. However, two of the judges, Lumpkin and Hudson, issued opinions following the case ruling.
The following opinion was issued by Judge Lumpkin:
"Bound by my oath and the Federal-State relationships dictated by the U.S. Constitution, I must at a minimum concur in results of this opinion. While our nation's judicial structure requires me to apply the majority opinion in the 5-4 decision of the U.S. Supreme Court in McGirt v. Oklahoma,_ U.S._, 140S. Ct.2452 (2020), I do so reluctantly. Upon the first reading of the majority opinion in McGirt I initially formed the belief that it was a result in search of an opinion to support it. Then upon reading the dissents by Chief Justice (John) Roberts and Justice (Clarence) Thomas I was forced to conclude the Majority had totally failed to follow the Court's own precedents, but had cherry picked statutes and treaties, without giving historical context to them. The Majority then exercised raw judicial power to reach a decision which contravened not only the history leading to the disestablishment of the Indian reservations in Oklahoma, but also willfully disregarded and failed to apply the Court's own precedents to the issue at hand.
My quandary is one of ethics and morality. One of the first things I was taught when I began my service in the Marine Corps was that I had a duty to follow lawful orders, and that same duty required me to resist unlawful orders. Chief Justice Roberts' scholarly and judicially penned dissent, actually following the Court's precedents and required analysis, vividly reveals the failure of the majority opinion to follow the rule of law and apply over a century of precedent and history, and to accept the fact that no Indian reservations remain in the State of Oklahoma.
The result seems to be some form of "social justice" created out of whole cloth rather than a continuation of the solid precedents the Court has established over the last 100 years or more.
The question I see presented is should I blindly follow and apply the majority opinion or do I join with Chief Justice Roberts and the dissenters in McGirt and recognize "the emperor has no clothes" as to the adherence to following the rule of law in the application of the McGirt decision.
My oath and adherence to the Federal-State relationship under the U.S. Constitution mandate that I fulfill my duties and apply the edict of the majority opinion in McGirt. However, I am not required to do so blindly and without noting the flaws of the opinion as set out in the dissents.
Chief Justice Roberts and Justice Thomas eloquently show the Majority's mischaracterization of Congress's actions and history with the Indian reservations. Their dissents further demonstrate that at the time of Oklahoma Statehood in 1907, all parties accepted the fact that Indian reservations in the state had been disestablished and no longer existed. I take this position to adhere to my oath as a judge and lawyer without any disrespect to our Federal-State structure. I simply believe that when reasonable minds differ they must both be reviewing the totality of the law and facts."
The following opinion was issued by Judge Hudson:
"Today's decision dismisses a second-degree murder conviction from the District Court of Tulsa County based on the Supreme Court's decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma, 140 S. Ct. 2452 (2020). This decision is unquestionably correct as a matter of stare decisis. The parties have stipulated that Appellant was a registered member of the Cherokee Tribe at the time of the murder, that he has 1/16th Cherokee blood and the murder in this case took place within the historic boundaries of the Creek Reservation ...
Under McGirt, the State has no jurisdiction to prosecute Appellant for the murder in this case. Instead, Appellant must be prosecuted in federal court. I therefore as a matter of stare decisis fully concur in today's decision.
I write separately to point out that McGirt resurrects an odd sort of Indian reservation. One where the Tulsa metropolitan area dominates the regional economy and provides modern cultural, social, educational and employment opportunities for people on the reservation, regardless of race. Where non-Indians own property (lots of it), run businesses and make up the vast majority of inhabitants. Tulsa itself is a major American city, a reflection of urban sophistication. Where modern skyscrapers tower over a densely populated prairie known throughout much of its history as the Oil Capitol of the World. On its face, this reservation looks like any other slice of the American heartland-one dotted with urban centers, small rural towns and suburbs all linked by a modem infrastructure that connects its inhabitants, regardless of race (or creed), and drives a surprisingly diverse economy. This is an impressive place-a modern marvel in some ways-where Indians and non-Indians have lived and worked together since at least statehood, over a century.
McGirt orders us to forget all of that and instead focus on the failure of Congress to expressly disestablish the Creek Reservation. We are told this is a cut-and-dried legal matter. One resolved by reference to treaties made long-ago with the Creeks dating back to the nineteenth century. Ignore that Oklahoma has continuously asserted jurisdiction over this land since statehood, let alone the modem demographics of the area. McGirt edicts that Tulsa and the counties within the boundaries of the historic Creek Reservation constitute a modern-day Indian reservation and always have.
The immediate effect under federal law is to prevent state courts from exercising criminal jurisdiction over a large swath of Greater Tulsa and indeed much of eastern Oklahoma. But the effects of McGirt range much further. The present case illuminates some of that decision's consequences. Crime victims and their family members in this and a myriad of other cases previously prosecuted by the State can look forward to a do-over in federal court of the criminal proceedings where McGirt applies. And they are the lucky ones. Some cases may not be prosecuted at all by federal authorities because of issues with the statute of limitations, the loss of evidence, missing witnesses or simply the passage of time. All of this foreshadows a hugely destabilizing force to public safety in eastern Oklahoma.
McGirt must seem like a cruel joke for those victims and their family members who are forced to endure such extreme consequences in their ca se. One can certainly be forgiven for having difficulty seeing where- or even when-the reservation begins and ends in this new legal landscape, especially in a major metropolitan city like Tulsa. In the present case, Appellant was convicted of murdering his father in a residential neighborhood in Broken Arrow which is a suburb of Tulsa. Today's decision on its face does little to vindicate tribal sovereignty and even less to persuade that a reservation in name only is necessary for anybody's well-being. The latter point has become painfully obvious from the growing number of cases before this Court where non-Indian defendants are challenging their state convictions using McGirt because their victims were Indian.
Congress may have the final say on McGirt. In McGirt, the court recognized that Congress has the authority to take corrective action, up to and including disestablishment of the reservation. We shall see if any practical solution is reached as one is surely needed. In the meantime, cases like Appellant's remain in limbo until federal authorities can work them out. · Crime victims and their families are left to run the gauntlet of the criminal justice system once again, this time in federal court. And the clock is running on whether the federal system can keep up with the large volume of new cases undoubtedly heading their way from state court."
