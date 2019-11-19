Judge slashes opioid award by $107M

OKLAHOMA CITY — A Cleveland County judge Friday slashed the state’s opioid award against Johnson & Johnson by nearly $107 million.
Judge Thad Balkman also found that the state did not present sufficient evidence of the amount of time and costs necessary, beyond one year, to abate the opioid crisis going forward.
In his ruling, Balkman reduced his August judgment against the pharmaceutical giant from $572 million to $465 million. During a hearing last month, Balkman acknowledged he miscalculated how much the New Jersey-based company must pay to help fix the state’s opioid crisis.
The expected cost to create a program to treat opioid-addicted infants was about $107,000 — not $107 million, according to the state’s abatement plan.
The amount Balkman awarded, though, is well short of the $17.5 billion state leaders were seeking to clean up the crisis over 30 years.
Alex Gerszewski, a spokesman for Attorney General’s Office, said his agency planned to provide a formal response in the next few days.
“It’s a lengthy document,” he said of the 44-page ruling. “We are thoughtfully and thoroughly reviewing it and will respond in a timely manner.”
After an eight-week trial earlier this year, Balkman found Johnson & Johnson created a public nuisance by launching a misleading marketing campaign that contributed to an opioid epidemic in the state and ordered the company to help fix the crisis.
Johnson & Johnson didn’t immediately comment.
The company already has appealed Balkman’s ruling, arguing an “unprecedented interpretation” of Oklahoma’s public nuisance law.
The verdict marked the conclusion of the first opioid trial in the nation.
In March, the maker of OxyContin — Perdue Pharma — agreed to pay the state $270 million. That settlement agreement required around $200 million to be spent to create the National Center for Addiction Studies and Treatment at Oklahoma State University in Tulsa. Local governments share $12.5 million, and the rest paid legal fees.
Israeli pharmaceutical company Teva also settled its opioid lawsuit with the state for $85 million.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
