Judge hopes for quick agreement on opioid settlement

NORMAN — A Cleveland County district judge said Monday he’s hopeful lawyers will be able to reach an agreement by July 1 so an $85 million opioid settlement agreement can finally be reached.
Judge Thad Balkman said he’s authorized Steven Taylor, a retired Oklahoma Supreme Court justice, to try to work out an agreement that not only satisfies Attorney General Mike Hunter and Israel-based pharmaceutical company Teva, but also the Republican-controlled Legislature and the governor’s office as well as nine cities that have all intervened in settlement negotiations to ensure their interests are protected.
“I know that everyone’s interested in a quick resolution to this matter,” Balkman said. “And I am too.”
Meanwhile, the state’s ongoing lawsuit against Johnson and Johnson entered its fourth week in Balkman’s court as Hunter attempts to prove that company and its subsidiaries helped create a public nuisance by using false or misleading opioid painkiller advertising.
Hunter has accused several drug companies and their subsidiaries of contributing to overdoses, addictions and deaths. He is seeking billions to abate the state’s opioid epidemic.
Johnson and Johnson has denied wrongdoing.
“It seems to be that the sooner we can get these (Teva settlement) funds directed to the state … in an account that’s segregated, the better,” Hunter told the judge during Monday’s hearing. “So my hope would be that we can complete this in an expeditious fashion.”
On Friday, Gov. Kevin Stitt, House Speaker Charles McCall and Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat argued in a court brief that Hunter’s proposed settlement with Teva doesn’t follow state law that requires any settlement funds flow into the treasury.
That same day, attorneys for Oklahoma City, Ada, Enid, Broken Arrow, Lawton, Jenks, Owasso, Yukon and Midwest City also filed to intervene in settlement talks in an effort to ensure their interests are protected too. They’ve asked Balkman to ensure that “a fair proportion” of the $85 million settlement be distributed to cities and counties that will have to carry out some of the abatement plan.
In their motion, the cities also asked that the settlement agreement be made public.
A Teva attorney said Monday the Israeli company did not want the settlement made public until it’s been approved by the court, but would be willing to share it with the cities that have filed to intervene in settlement talks.
The state’s March $270 million settlement with the maker of OxyContin — Purdue Pharma — was criticized by the Legislature earlier this year, as legislators complained that under Oklahoma law, the funds should have gone into state coffers so lawmakers could have determined how they were spent.
That settlement, though, requires $200 million be spent to create National Center for Addiction Studies and Treatment at Oklahoma State University in Tulsa. Local governments share $12.5 million, while the rest went to pay legal fees.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
