State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister toured three schools in Ada Wednesday.
Hofmeister’s first stop was the “Leader in Me” program for Pre-K kids at Ada Early Childhood Center, where children were dressed up for the occasion and greeted visitors with smiles, had them sign in, and offered them refreshments.
Next on the list was a tour of the campus at Pontotoc Technology Center, where Hofmeister enjoyed a ride in a kit racing car driven by PTC Superintendent David Lassiter, followed by a tour of the facility.
Finally, the Superintendent took in the robotics program at Homer Elementary School.
In addition to her current educational duties, Hofmeister is running for Governor in Oklahoma.
“We are in rural Oklahoma today because we know that rural Oklahoma schools have been threatened,” Hofmeister said, echoing one of her key campaign points. “There is a voucher scheme in the legislature that I have called a ‘rural school killer.’ “
Hofmeister added that positive things are happening in rural schools.
“This is really where good things are happening, and we cannot, in any way, pull funding from our rural schools,” she added. “In fact, we’re in a crisis of a teacher shortage, and we need to have a true investment in the people it takes to support our kids.That means more teachers, and more competitive pay.”
Prior to arriving in the Ada area, the Superintendent visited Tushka Public Schools, Atoka Public Schools, and Kiamichi Technology Center.
“We are also here looking at what our career centers are doing to support increasing those pathways for our kids,” Hofmeister said, “as well as giving opportunities for adult learning, and high-skill, high-industry-demand credentials. There are great things happening right here in this area.”
