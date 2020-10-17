Jones, McCortney named September Ada Rotary Club Students of the Month

Philip Jones and Addison McCortney have been selected as Ada Rotary Club Students of the Month for September. Jones is the son of Mark and Toni Jones and McCortney is the daughter of Greg and Ashley McCortney. Both are seniors at Ada High School.
Jones has been recognized as a member of the all-district soccer team and as a Johnson O’Malley Student of the year for 5 consecutive years. He is active in football, soccer, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Robotics, National Honor Society and Family and the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America organization at Ada High School. He plans to attend college in the future.
McCortney has received, among other honors, awards for the AP Language and Composition Writer of the Year and School Spirit and Leadership. She is a four-time recipient of the Johnson O’Malley Student of the year award and is a competitive dancer and serves on the worship team at her church where she sings and plays the piano. At Ada High she has been involved in band, mock trial, student council, National Honor Society, Math Club and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She is the current Student Council Secretary, Mock Trial Team Captain and Bass Drum Captain. She plans to attend college and study either math education or financial law.
The Ada Rotary Club believes it is a significant honor for these students because they are selected by their schools. Each month the club asks school officials from Ada, Byng and Latta High Schools to select two students to be named as Ada Rotary Club students of the month. The selection process and criteria are up to each school.
Many Rotary Clubs across the country and around the world recognize students each month. When someone sees on a resume, college admission application or scholarship application that a student was named a Rotary Club Student of the Month they know that the student has done something to make them stand out from the crowd to be selected for the honor.
It is a long-time tradition to have the students of the month attend an Ada Rotary Club meeting and be recognized. For now, out of an abundance of caution related to the pandemic, the club thought it would be better not to have the students attend a meeting. It is hoped that students will be able to attend a meeting in the spring.
Each student of the month will receive a certificate, a letter of congratulations from Ada Rotary Club President Barbara Wilson, a Rotary Four Way test coin and will be featured on the club’s social media.
The club appreciates the efforts of the counselors, principals and others at each school involved in recognizing their students.
