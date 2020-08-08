Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, 1 p.m.
Ada City Hall, West Annex, 210 West 13th Street, Ada, Oklahoma.
1. Call to order.
2. Discussion of and action on approval of meeting minutes (July 13, 2020).
3. Call-A-Ride Director report and discussion of Call-A-Ride activities and budget.
4. Call-A-Ride Public Transit Board report and discussion of Call-A-Ride budget and/or issues.
5. City of Ada report and discussion of Call-A-Ride budget and/or issues.
6. Discussion of and action on recommendations to Call-A-Ride Public Transit Board regarding Call- A-Ride services.
7. New or unforeseen business.
8. Adjournment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.