Join us as we celebrate our birthday

March 14, 1904, the then-Ada Evening News published its first edition. Today, 115 years later, we’ve dropped the “Evening” moniker, but we still do essentially the same thing we’ve done from the very beginning. We bring you the kind of local news and information you can’t get anywhere else.
Join us over the next few weeks as we celebrate our birthday by taking a look back at Ada, its history, its stories and its people.
Three special sections will cover our time in Ada, from that first edition to the newspaper you now hold in your hands (or, maybe on your screen if you’re a digital subscriber). We call it Progress, and the first section published yesterday. In it, you’ll find the story of how Ada got its name and you’ll be able to read about the important role the Hays family played in Ada’s development.
Each section will contain a selection of historic front pages of the newspaper in all its iterations, offering readers an opportunity to learn about our town, from the early 1900s to the present day. We hope you will enjoy the look back, and we hope you will join us in celebrating 115 years delivering your Ada news.
