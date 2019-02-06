Join #TeamTammy Saturday after the farm show

Join #TeamTammy for dinner and live music following Saturday’s farm and ranch show events at the Agri-Plex.
The venue is hosting a barbecue dinner, concert and auction to raise money for Pontotoc County Clerk Tammy Brown, who was recently diagnosed with cancer.
The dinner will run from 5 to 7 p.m., and the concert featuring Clancy Davis and Red River will begin at 7. The event, which is separate from the farm and ranch show and the Beef Expo, will include live and silent auctions.
Tickets for the fundraiser are available either at Hair and Nail Works, 119 N. Broadway, or at the door the night of the event. Checks may be made out to the Tammy Brown Medical Expense Account at First United Bank.
The Ada News staff writer Eric Swanson contributed to this report.
