Join #TeamTammy Saturday after the farm show

Richard R. Barron | The Ada NewsPontotoc County employees wore “Faith Over Fear: Team Tammy” T-shirts Friday to show support for County Clerk Tammy Brown, who was recently diagnosed with cancer.

Join #TeamTammy for dinner and live music following Saturday’s farm and ranch show events at the Agri-Plex.

The venue is hosting a barbecue dinner, concert and auction to raise money for Pontotoc County Clerk Tammy Brown, who was recently diagnosed with cancer.

The dinner will run from 5 to 7 p.m., and the concert featuring Clancy Davis and Red River will begin at 7. The event, which is separate from the farm and ranch show and the Beef Expo, will include live and silent auctions.

Tickets for the fundraiser are available either at Hair and Nail Works, 119 N. Broadway, or at the door the night of the event. Checks may be made out to the Tammy Brown Medical Expense Account at First United Bank.

The Ada News staff writer Eric Swanson contributed to this report.

Contact Carl Lewis at (580) 310-7520, or by email at clewis@theadanews.com

Tags

Editor

Carl Lewis is the editor of The Ada News. He's an aspiring photographer, an unabashed fan of Apple products and an avid coffee swiller. Contact Carl at (580) 310-7520, or by email at clewis@theadanews.com.