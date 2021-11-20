Johnson's art exhibit coming to Pogue Gallery

East Central University art student and budding author Tiffany Johnson will unveil her senior exhibit titled “At Home with Myself” beginning this Friday, November 19.
Johnson, of Allen, will graduate with her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in December. Her senior exhibit will feature graphic design pieces she has worked on throughout her time at ECU, as well as some newer pieces.
“I am a Christian, so I feel like God is the reason I make art and design,” Johnson said. “I hope to encourage people with my work. I try to make art that relates to struggles that God has helped me to overcome. All of my art relates to the journey of my faith.”
Johnson said her interest in art and graphic design was sparked in elementary school.
“For a school career day once I dressed up as a designer, which I thought consisted of wearing a cool V-neck and a bandana,” she said. “I have loved it pretty much all of my life.”
Johnson has written and illustrated a children’s book called Tuffany, an obvious play on her own first name and created under the pen name “Tiffany Kayann.” She said artwork from her book will be included in the exhibit.
“Throughout my time at ECU as a Fine Arts major, I have found my voice and my confidence. With the love and support of my professors, I have become at home with myself,” she said with a reference to the title of her exhibit.
After graduation, Johnson said she would pursue a career in graphic design.
“I plan to find a job that can lead to becoming self-employed,” she said. “One of my largest goals is to publish Tuffany.”
Johnson’s “At Home with Myself” exhibit is on display in the Pogue Gallery, located inside ECU’s Hallie Brown Ford Fine Arts Center, until December 3. She will host an artist’s reception in the gallery at 6 p.m. on that final day. The gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Her exhibit is free and open to the public.
