Friends, family, the legal community and the law enforcement community attended swearing-in ceremonies for new District 22 District Attorney Erik Johnson on a chilly Tuesday morning at the plaza outside the Pontotoc County Courthouse.
Judge Steve Kessinger administered the oath. District 22 serves Hughes, Pontotoc, and Seminole Counties.
"We've got a real busy day today," Johnson said to those in attendance. "Today I get to bring new employees into the office, and talk to the staff for the very first time collectively. Then I'll be in Oklahoma City this afternoon with all the other DAs for our swearing in at the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals."
Johnson acknowledged those in attendance.
"I see a lot of great community members here," he said, "people who I am going to rely on to keep doing what they are doing and making our community a great place to live in, work in, and raise a family in."
Johnson takes the place of Paul Smith as DA.
