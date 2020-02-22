TOPEKA, Kansas – Holly Johnson of Ada has been reelected to the board of directors of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Topeka, a wholesale bank that serves as a source of credit for member financial institutions in Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska and Oklahoma. Johnson serves on the Audit, Compensation and Human Resources and Inclusion committees.
Johnson is the former secretary of treasury for the Chickasaw Nation. She is a CPA with a bachelor of science in business administration (accounting) from Oklahoma State University. She currently serves as an advisory executive director of the Oklahoma State University School of Accounting.
She is also a trustee of the Chickasaw Foundation and a current appointed commissioner of the Oklahoma Ethics Commission. She previously served on the board of directors of Citizens Bank of Ada, was an elected tribal legislator in the Chickasaw Legislature and served on the Advisory Committee of the Internal Revenue Service representing Indian tribal government.
