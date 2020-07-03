Will Johnson, son of Erik and Sarah Jane Johnson and grandson of Steve and Nancy Cody of Ada and Wes and Arlene Johnson of Tulsa, will receive his Boy Scout Eagle rank on Sept. 20, 2020 in a ceremony at First Presbyterian Church.
Will’s Eagle Scout project was the construction of two outdoor batting cages at the Ada Kiwanis Baseball Fields. This project cost more than $2,000, derived entirely from private donations. Will is going into the eighth grade at Ada Junior High, where he plays on the football, baseball and wrestling teams.
Will has three siblings, David, a senior at Ada High School; Marybeth, a sophomore at Ada High School; and Anna Katherine, a second-grader at Hayes Elementary.
