Rep. Ronny Johns, R-Ada, will serve as chair of the Oklahoma House of Representatives Children, Youth and Family Services Committee during the 59th Legislature.
Johns was named to the position by House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka.
“I am honored to serve in this position, and I want to thank Speaker McCall for entrusting me with this responsibility,” said Johns, who has served as vice chair of the committee since being elected to the House. “Strong transportation builds strong communities.
“I look forward to working with our state transportation leaders in my new role as we advance policies that connect the far corners of our state.”
Johns, a native of Ada, was elected to serve House District 25 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives in 2018. His district includes portions of Pontotoc County, southern Pottawatomie County and southeastern McClain County.
He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from East Central University. Prior to his election to the Legislature, Johns spent 32 years as an educator in Ada.
He was a teacher, coach, athletic coordinator, vice-principal and was serving as principal of Ada Jr. High when elected. Johns and his wife, Renee, have three children and four grandchildren.
The First Session of the 59th Legislature begins Monday, February 6.
