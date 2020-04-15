Johns announces reelection bid

Ada resident and Republican State Rep. Ronny Johns has announced his bid for reelection.
“After much consideration, thoughtful prayer and discussions with my family, I have filed for re-election to House District 25,” said Johns.
He continued, “It has been a great privilege serving the citizens of District 25. I love our community and our state, and I am ready, willing, and able to help our state get through this unprecedented time. I will continue to be an advocate for our community, including advancing public education, building relationships with local and state leaders, and in promoting the needs of my constituents in the Legislature.”
Born and raised in Ada, Johns is a graduate of Byng High School and East Central University. A former public school teacher, coach and administrator, Johns is a lifelong resident of House District 25. He and his wife, Renee, live in Ada and have three children, three grandsons and one granddaughter.
Johns was previously elected in 2018. House District 25 covers Pontotoc County and includes Ada, Allen, Byng, Fitzhugh, Francis, Roff and Vanoss.
