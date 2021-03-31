Johnna James selected as U.S. Delegate for UN 65th Commission on the Status of Women

A woman with strong ties to the Chickasha community was recently selected as a U.S. Delegate for the United Nations 65th Commission on the Status of Women.
Johnna James, who is a Tribal Liaison for the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, attended the conference which was held between March 15-26.
James said the delegate nomination was an honor. The group of delegates included women from all over the world. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was held virtually.
This year was also different because the delegates heard from the first female Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris.
“The status of democracy also depends fundamentally on the empowerment women,” Harris said in pre-taped remarks.”Not only because the exclusion of women in decision-making is a marker of a flawed democracy, but because the participation of women strengthens democracy.”
There were several topics of discussion, including women being involved in decision making, building better after COVID-19, preventing violence against women and fostering an environment that enables women to participate.
“We have to be at the table,” James said.
Preventing violence against women and the high rates of missing Indigenous women are issues that are close to James’ heart.
In the Chickasaw tribe, women are matriarchs. Women are elevated in the sense that their bodies are sacred. Women are life givers, James said.
Unfortunately, the reality for many Indigenous women in Oklahoma is not reflective of these cultural values.
Three out of five Indigenous women are assaulted, most often by a partner or spouse, James said. This statistic was found in a survey conducted by University of Oklahoma researchers.
James is currently earning her doctorate at Southern Nazarene University. Her dissertation explores the intersection of historical trauma and culturally responsive education. James explores how education may be used to both teach and heal.
Historically, the path of education was to assimilate Indigenous children. This perpetuated the circle of trauma, James said. Indigenous children still face challenges today. James said there is a disparity of students who do not graduate.
“In order to have healing, we have to know the cause,” she said.
James has spoken publicly about these issues in universities across the United States as well as the Oklahoma State Capitol and in Washington D.C. While the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted travel, James, like many, has utilized Zoom and other virtual means of communication to continue her work. Though James misses traveling, Zoom has allowed her and her colleagues to communicate more broadly.
The Indigenous women’s community has pulled together during the pandemic by making masks, participating in jingle dances and the “pass the brush” trend on social media. In the later, women pass a brush before the camera and are transformed from their everyday clothing to traditional clothing worn by their tribe.
While James currently resides in Norman, she has roots in Chickasha. She graduated Chickasha High School in 1998 and from the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma in 2005.
James’ daughter and mother were also USAO graduates. She notes the strong ties to Chickasaw women’s History at the university. Renowned Chickasaw storyteller, Te Ata also graduated from USAO. Her influence can be seen on the campus. The Te Ata Theater was named in honor of her. A statue of her likeness is also on the USAO campus.
James, who has five daughters and one son, said it is important to include children in these important conversations.
James has taken her children to the International Women’s Day Walk at the Capitol, the Comanche Nation Walk to Remember and other events that empower women and Indigenous people.
“In order to heal our children, we have to take them along with us,” she said.
