John Hargrave, former ECU President and current Chief Executive Officer of the ECU Foundation, has replaced Councilman Ben McFarlane in Ward 2 after Councilman McFarlane resigned earlier this year.
“I am deeply honored to be asked by the Ada City Council to serve the remainder of Ben McFarlane’s term to represent Ward 2. I want to thank Ben McFarlane for his service, said Hargrave. “It is an exciting time to be in Ada with all the great projects underway. I am pleased to join this dynamic and hardworking team.”
Councilman Hargrave will continue as Councilman of Ward 2 until the seat expires in 2022, at which time he can choose to run again.
