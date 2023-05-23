Tupelo fifth grade teacher Jill Brown was recently recognized by East Central University as the Tupelo Elementary School's 2021-2022 Teacher of the Year.
East Central makes it a practice to recognize ECU alumni who are named teacher of the year.
Each fall, ECU College of Education hosts the Stokes Lecture in which they invite the Oklahoma State Teacher of the Year and all ECU alumni who have been named the current year's district teacher of the year. East Central hosts this to celebrate education in the name of Marvin Stokes, long-time superintendent of Byng Public Schools. In this celebration, each teacher is given a biographical shout-out, gift bag, and plaque as appreciation for the educator's work in education. Mrs. Brown was unable to attend; therefore, Head of Elementary Education, Dr. Jennifer Snell, and the Dean of the College of Education & Psychology, Dr. Jerry Mihelic, took the award to her and presented it at this year's Tupelo Elementary end-of-year awards ceremony.
Dr. Snell completed a study for her dissertation that involved Mrs. Brown, which involved researching the teaching beliefs and instructional practices of rural educators. Most studies about teachers' beliefs concern urban and suburban teachers so Dr. Snell decided to do this type of study with rural educators. According to Dr. Snell, "Rual educators do not receive the recognition they deserve."
Mrs. Brown participated in 2 1-hour interviews with Dr. Snell explaining her educational beliefs and instructional practice style. She also allowed Dr. Snell to observe several hours in her classroom to see and note her teaching practices, interactions with students and overall execution of helping students reach their maximum academic potential. "She is a wonderful teacher," says Dr. Snell. "I observed lots of instruction and hand on practices encouraging students to think outside the box. I also observed how she uses students rural lived experiences to teach academic objectives in reading, science and math. This is a sign of a spectacular teacher. You see, teachers must not only understand curriculum and teaching, but they must understand and implement the lived experiences students bring with them into the classroom to truly enhance their learning. In my opinion, Tupelo has a rare jewel of an educator in their district!"
Mrs. Brown has been with the district for 5 of her 32 professional teaching years, bringing both experience and enthusiasm to the classroom. Tupelo Schools are very proud of Mrs. Jill Brown and the exemplary job she does each year with the 5th grade students.
