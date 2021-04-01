Oakman Community Church is hosting a running/cycling event Saturday called the “Jesus is the Reason DFO Run.”
“DFO” stands for Denny, Francis, and Oakman. The event will be at the church located 3.5 miles north of Homer on the corner of CR 3590 and CR 1505. The Address is 19120 CR 1505, but Google Maps shows it on the wrong side of the road. Apple Maps shows it correctly.
There will be a competitive 5k run, a competitive 8.5-mile run, and a non-competitive 12-mile bike ride. There will be $77 prize for the fastest female and male in each of the runs. All three events will start and finish at the church. The bike ride will start at 8:07 a.m., immediately followed by the 5km, and then the 8.5 mile run. The 8.5 mile run and the bike ride will all go through the communities of Denny, Francis, and Oakman.
"The purpose of this event is to do something fun in the community in the name of Jesus," Oakman Community Church pastor Daniel Manuel said. Manue is the event coordinator.
Multiple churches are partnering financially to provide this event without having to seek sponsorships. Any money raised beyond expenses will be donated to Mama T’s Homeless Shelter.
The event will also be collecting napkins, paper plates, paper towels, cleaning wipes, toilet paper, and tissues to benefit Ada Homeless Services. All participants will receive a shirt even if they register late. A specially designed coffee mug will be given to winners in age group categories.
Manuel said he is very appreciative of everyone that has volunteered and committed to participating.
