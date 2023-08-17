Jae L. Stilwell and the Crossover band, along with talented special guests, will grace the stage of the historic McSwain Theatre 7 p.m., Aug. 19, at 130 W. Main St., Ada, Oklahoma.
“Get out of the Oklahoma heat and join us for a wonderful night at the McSwain. We have some very talented special guests waiting to serenade the night away,” McSwain Theatre Manager Jae L. Stilwell said. “Guests can enjoy classic bluegrass, country and rock music.”
Special guests will include Lela and Michael Dalby, Anadarko, Oklahoma; Kaitlyn Anna, Lane, Oklahoma; Tara Scott, Duncan, Oklahoma; and Lonnie Bartmes, Tishia Agee and Chandler Elliot, Ada, Oklahoma.
“My Girl,” by The Temptations, “Welcome to My World,” by Elvis Presley, “Amarillo by Morning,” by George Straight and “Nine to Five,” by Dolly Parton are just a few of the classic hits planned for the event.
Owned and operated by the Chickasaw Nation, the McSwain Theatre has been a staple in downtown Ada for more than 100 years. With a long history full of imagination and entertainment, the McSwain has hosted silent films, vaudeville acts, stage plays and more.
The McSwain Theatre also hosts year-round family friendly films at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. each Thursday. Upcoming films include “The Wild Country,” “The Band Wagon” and “The Karate Kid.”
For more information, contact the McSwain Theatre at (580) 332-8108 or visit McSwainTheatre.com.
Follow theater updates on Facebook at Facebook.com/McSwainTheatre, on Instagram at Instagram.com/McSwainTheatre or on Twitter at Twitter.com/McSwainTheatre.
