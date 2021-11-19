Jae L. & Crossover with Special Guests will offer a virtual performance at no charge 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 20. Talented local vocalists are supported by the Crossover Band as they perform classic and contemporary country music.
The theater invites everyone to watch from the comfort of home or anywhere with an internet connection at McSwainTheatre.com or Facebook.com/McSwainTheatre.
Jae L. Stilwell, vocalist and McSwain Theatre general manager, said the evening’s performances will be crowd pleasers. “The songs on this show are some of our favorites, and I am sure you will enjoy it,” Stilwell said.
This show will feature special guests Sherman Andrus from Bethany, Brent Smith from Ada, Shannon Herrod from Elmore City, Glenn and Jillian Sulley from Oklahoma City as well as Lexi and Makenzie Rains from Denison, Texas.
Crossover’s musicians have decades of combined experience performing with artists who specialize in all genres of music. Band members include Jae L. Stilwell, Jody Teeter, Deni Stubbs, Greg Griffin, Wayne Morton, Mike Price, Gary Bryan, Kenny Anderson, Debbie Allen and Tara Scott.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.