The Jae L. & Crossover Show will carry forward the McSwain Theatre’s century of offering family-friendly entertainment 7 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 16 with a virtual musical performance.
The show will feature talented guest performers backed by a top-notch band, available online at no charge.
The McSwain Theatre invites the public to watch “Jae L. & Crossover with Special Guests,” as well as other upcoming shows from the comfort of home at McSwainTheatre.com or Facebook.com/McSwainTheatre.
January’s show will have plenty of country favorites brought to life by vocalists from across Oklahoma with one special guest hailing from Kansas.
Special guests include Jeff Sibble, Debbie Allen, Chandler Elliott and Dwayne Yoesting of Ada; Tara Scott of Duncan; Kenny Anderson of Edmond; Kenslie Clark of Durant; and Haylie Bagwell of Coffeyville, Kansas.
The band’s lead singer, Jae L. Stilwell, said viewers are sure to be pleased.
“We have some great classic country coming up on the show I think you will enjoy,” Stilwell said.
Stilwell has been singing since childhood and the McSwain Theatre has been an important part of her life for just as long.
“There is such a fulfilment you get when you sing for others. Music is the best therapy of all. You can express yourself with a joyful song, a tearful song or a slow song. You can express yourself in so many ways,” she said.
As lead singer of the Crossover Band, she has worked with all sorts of McSwain performers, from young ventriloquists to national country music stars.
She said there is something special about every person and new voice she shares the stage with.
“You feel like you are part of the family here,” Stilwell said. “I think what makes the McSwain Theatre unique is it’s been here since the 1920s. Many people grew up through the years who are still coming here for entertainment after generations.”
