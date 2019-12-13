Jae L. and Crossover Christmas Spectacular at the McSwain Theatre Dec. 21

Performers from Oklahoma and Texas will join Jae L. and the Crossover band on the historic McSwain Theatre stage at 7 p.m. Dec. 21 to offer classic holiday tunes during the annual Christmas Spectacular show.
Entertainers include Eryn Anoatubby, Chandler Elliott and Haley Miller, all from Ada; Missy Rude and Wiley Winter, from Pauls Valley; Anne Young, Texas; Tanner Young, Colbert; Tanner Massey, Choctaw; and Kensingtyn Curtis, Roff; as well as Jae L’s Christmas Kids.
Mr. and Mrs. Claus also plan on making an appearance.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and $10 for children.
The McSwain Theatre, 130 W. Main St., has been a part of the Ada downtown entertainment scene since 1920. It is one of Oklahoma’s premiere live entertainment venues, with performances featuring all types of music including country, rock, gospel, oldies and more.
For ticket information, contact the McSwain Theatre at 580-332-8108 or online at McSwainTheatre.com. Follow theater updates on Facebook at Facebook.com/McSwainTheatre, on Instagram at Instagram.com/McSwainTheatre or on Twitter at Twitter.com/McSwainTheatre.
