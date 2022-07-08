Jacobs-Pollez receives Professor Emerita designation

Murray State College Board of Regents appointed History Professor Rebecca Jacobs-Pollez, Ph.D., as Professor Emerita. She has been part of the Murray family for 10 years.
“Through her work, Rebecca has affected the lives of countless students,” said Susan Yeager, Murray State College School of Arts and Humanities Dean. “As her friend, I have always admired her commitment to making sure her students would experience as much as they could while they were at Murray State.”
Each year, Jacobs-Pollez took her students on field trips to the Oklahoma Historical Center and would bring back history trunks so everyone could have the same experience. She served on multiple committees during her tenure, including the Responsible Citizenship and Cultural Events committees. Jacob-Pollez made sure the students and entire Murray State Community celebrated the different cultures.
“I have found Murray to be a good place to work and the people have been friendly, helpful and competent,” said Jacobs-Pollez. “Several people who work and have worked at Murray were exceptional people and I feel honored to have known them.”
A Professor Emerita is a retired professor honored by her education institution for distinguished contributions to academia. The emerita title is considered very prestigious. Criteria for this status include having at least 10 years of service as a faculty member and holding the rank of professor or associate professor upon retirement.
“Rebecca has a passion for history,” said Murray State College President Dr. Tim Faltyn. “She worked hard to make sure the students and entire Murray State community celebrated the different cultures that she has experienced.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.