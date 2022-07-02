The 2022 Fireball Classic is set to start a day full of activities in Wintersmith Park at the annual Ada Independence Day Celebration Monday. The Ada Sunrise Rotary Club will sponsor a half-marathon, 10K, 5K and Kids run.
The first 500 entrants will receive a race t-shirt and a finisher medal. Brown’s Shoe Fit will award a new pair of shoes to the winners of the Half Marathon. Awards will be given to the Top 3 male and female in standard USATF age groups.
In addition, there will be overall awards for the top 3 male and female in each event. Ada Sunrise Rotary will award $1000 to course record breakers for the Half Marathon and 10K for both men and women.
The race raises money for the Back to School Basics program that provides school supplies to over 1000 students in Pontotoc County.
The Fireball Classic is presented by Mercy Hospital as the Race Sponsor. The Clinic is the sponsor of the medal lanyards and the Kids Race. The Kids Race is free and it will begin shortly after the 5K race begins at 6:45 a.m.
START TIME & LOCATION
6 a.m. – Half Marathon
6:30 a.m. – 10K
6:45 a.m. – 5K
Kid’s run will be very shortly after the 5K start.
All events are in the vicinity of Wintersmith Lodge.
PACKET PICKUP
Sunday, July 3 from 4-6 p.m.
Monday, July 4 beginning at 5:00 a.m.
Packet pickup will be held at Wintersmith Lodge both days.
MEDALS AND AWARDS
Finisher medals for all participants!
Awards will be given to the Top 3 male and female in standard USATF Age Groups. In addition, there will be overall awards for the top 3 male and female in each event.
For more information, contact Christine Pappas at cpappas25@gmail.com or Danny Manuel at adafiremandan@yahoo.com. Register at https://okc.enmotive.com/events/register/2022-fireball-classic-memorial.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.