Isla Wren Fisher is first local New Year's baby

The first baby of 2022 didn’t take too long to arrive. Isla Wren Irish was born at Mercy Hospital in Ada at 1:32 a.m. to proud parents Thomas and Raven Irish of McAlester.
The delivery was performed by Dr. John Siegle, a provider for The Women’s Clinic at Central Oklahoma Family Medical Center. Isla is the couple’s first child. She weighed in at 6 pounds, 15 ounces and was an immediate sensation as the first local New Year’s baby.
“It feels really special for her to be the first baby of 2022 born in Ada,” said Mrs. Irish. “It’ll definitely be a good story to tell her when she gets older, and I think it’s awesome she will have her own little bragging rights.”
Isla’s birth went very well. The family is now resting comfortably at home in McAlester, and mother is on the road to recovery. Mrs. Irish offered high praise for all the health care professionals involved with this special event.
“Dr. Siegle is great,” she said. “He was recommended to me and I would definitely recommend him to others. I feel great! I’m definitely a little tired, but super thankful to have Isla with us.”
