The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention answers questions about the 2022-2023 influenza season. More information is available at https://www.cdc.gov/flu/season/faq-flu-season-2022-2023.htm.
1 What is the difference between flu and COVID-19?
Influenza (Flu) and COVID-19 are both contagious respiratory illnesses, but they are caused by different viruses. COVID-19 is caused by infection with a coronavirus named SARS-CoV-2, and flu is caused by infection with influenza viruses. You cannot tell the difference between flu and COVID-19 by symptoms alone because some of the symptoms are the same. Some PCR tests can differentiate between flu and COVID-19 at the same time. If one of these tests is not available, many testing locations provide flu and COVID-19 tests separately. Talk to a healthcare provider about getting tested for both flu and COVID-19 if you have symptoms.
2 Will there be flu along with COVID this fall and winter?
While difficult to predict what will happen in the fall and winter, CDC expects SARS-CoV-2 to continue to spread during the fall and winter along with flu viruses.
3 Because symptoms of flu and COVID-19 are similar, how will I know if I have flu or COVID-19?
Your health care professional may order a test to help confirm whether you have flu or COVID-19 or some other illness. Get more information on COVID-19 and flu testing and symptoms of COVID-19 and flu.
4 Is it possible to get both the flu and COVID-19?
Yes. It is possible to have flu and other respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19, at the same time. This is called a coinfection.
5 Is there a test that can detect both flu and COVID?
Yes. There are tests that will check for seasonal influenza A and B viruses and SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Testing for these viruses at the same time gives public health officials important information about how flu and COVID-19 are spreading and what prevention steps people should take. These tests also help public health laboratories save time and testing materials, and possibly return test results faster. More information for laboratories is available.
