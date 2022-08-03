The Oklahoma Tax Commission gives more information on the state’s upcoming sales tax holiday which begins Friday and runs through Sunday night.
1. Do items placed in layaway qualify for an exemption from sales tax during the sales tax holiday?
Yes, eligible items will qualify for the exemption when final payment on the layaway is made and the item is given to the customer during the exemption period.
2. Is there a maximum price before an item becomes taxable during Oklahoma’s sales tax holiday?
Yes, if an eligible item is less than $100 it is sales tax exempt during the sales tax holiday. An item that is $100 or more is taxable.
3. Will rainchecks be tax free?
Eligible items purchased during the sales tax holiday using a previously issued raincheck qualify for the exemption. If a raincheck issued during the sales tax holiday is redeemed after the sales tax holiday, the purchase is not tax exempt
4. How do coupons work during the tax-free holiday?
If a retailer offers a discount to reduce the price of an eligible item to less than $100, the item will qualify for the sales tax exemption. This applies to all discounts even if a retailer’s coupon or loyalty card is required to secure the discount. If a retailer accepts a coupon that entitles the retailer to third-party reimbursement, such as a manufacturer’s coupon, the discount provided by the coupon does not reduce the item’s sales price for purposes of determining whether the item is eligible for the exemption.
5. Is there a listing of items that are exempt during the sales tax holiday?
“Clothing” means all human wearing apparel suitable for general use. A nonexclusive list of clothing that is exempt from sales and use taxes follows:
Aprons, household and shop
Athletic supporters
Baby receiving blankets
Bathing suits and caps
Beach capes and coats
Belts and suspenders
Boots
Coats and jackets
Costumes
Diapers, children and adult, including disposable diapers
Earmuffs
Footlets
Formal wear
Garters and garter belts
Girdles
Gloves and mittens for general use
Hats and caps
Hosiery
Insoles for shoes
Lab coats
Neckties
Overshoes
Pantyhose
Rainwear
Rubber pants
Sandals
Scarves
Shoes and shoelaces
Slippers
Sneakers
Socks and stockings
Steel toed shoes
Underwear
Uniforms, athletic and non-athletic
Wedding apparel
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.