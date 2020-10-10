Irving Sewing Circle presents quilt

Nearly a year ago, Jolene Poore, Director of the Ada Public Library, helped form the first sewing/quilting circle at the Irving Community Center by providing equipment, materials, supplies and training to the group.
Poore facilitated this class with the assistance of Betty Lancaster, an Irving Community Center patron. When the Irving Center was open, the Sewing Circle met every Friday at 1:00 pm. They began making a quilt and intended to donate it in hopes of passing on their love and passion of sewing and quilting to the next generation.
Their first quilt was only partially complete when the Irving Center had to close due to COVID, but little by little it was finished this summer.
The ICC Sewing Circle presented the quilt to Maddyn Sears Friday, September 4, for her help with handing out meals in the drive through this summer. Maddyn is the daughter of Trey and Katie Sears, she is five-years old and a Kindergarten student at Homer Elementary.
Members of the Ladies Sewing Circle Class include Jolene Poore, Betty Lancaster, Sara Duke, Jane Morrow, Ensie Drumgo, Carol Frazier, Carol Williams, Jan Stanfield, and Emmalea Allen.
The Sewing Circle ladies have missed the class during the center’s closure and look forward to seeing each other when it reopens. The ladies encourage others interested in sewing, crafts or quilting to join the class when the Irving Center reopens. Those who are interested may bring their own crochet, embroidery, sewing project or just sit and visit. The class is anxious to begin their next quilt project and wish to thank those who have donated material, thread and other supplies.
