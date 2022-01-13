Irving Community Center to close through January 17

The Irving Community Center is set to close through January 17th.
Due to health and staffing issues, the Irving Community Center will close beginning tomorrow, January 12 through Monday, January 17. This includes meal service, both inside dining and drive-thru.
“In order to keep our seniors safe and healthy, we will close the center until next week,” stated ICC Director, Janna Davis. “We hope to be open to the public again as soon as we are able and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”
For more information about the Irving Community Center, call 580.436.6300 x238.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.